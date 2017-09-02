Mustangs begins season with day one split at Tarleton Invitational

(Source: Midwestern State University)
Midwestern State began its 2017 campaign with a day one split at the Tarleton Invitational Friday as the Mustangs earned a 3-0 sweep of Maryville (Mo.) while falling 3-0 to No. 23 Rockhurst (Mo.) at the Tarleton State Rec Center.
The 23rd-ranked Hawks hit .391 while limiting Midwestern State (0-1) to a -.049 hitting percentage in the first match of the day. Rockhurst (1-0) opened up a 14-4 lead in the opening set en route to claiming a 25-8 victory after hitting .667 with no errors.
In the second set, the Hawks doubled up MSU following a 6-0 run to take a 14-7 advantage before claiming a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-13 decision.
Rockhurst completed the sweep with a 25-17 win in the third, closing out the frame on a 10-3 run with Karli Reichert finishing the match with three-straight kills to total a team-high 11 kills for the day.
Freshman outside hitter Addy Cook paced the Mustangs (1-1) to a sweep over Maryville (0-1) in Friday's finale with a team-best 10 kills on a .320 hitting percentage.
The Mustangs overcame a slow start in the first set by putting together an 8-2 run early on to take an 11-9 advantage. With the game tied at 21 apiece, the Mustangs closed out the set on a 4-0 run following a kill by sophomore right side hitter Sarah Eakin and a stuff from Eakin and freshman middle blocker Raven Presley.
In set two, Cook and Presley each tallied five kills while senior outside hitter Meghan Bettis added four to guide Midwestern to another 25-21 victory. A late 5-1 run helped lead the Maroon and Gold to the win and grab a 2-0 lead in the match.
The Mustangs hit over .300 for the second-straight set in the third frame with Cook and senior blocker Addison Semer each posting four kills as the Mustangs used a 6-0 run midway through the set to finish off the Saints with a 25-18 victory.
