Mustangs begins season with day one split at Tarleton Invitational

(Source: Midwestern State University)

Midwestern State began its 2017 campaign with a day one split at the Tarleton Invitational Friday as the Mustangs earned a 3-0 sweep of Maryville (Mo.) while falling 3-0 to No. 23 Rockhurst (Mo.) at the Tarleton State Rec Center. The 23rd-ranked Hawks hit .391 while limiting Midwestern State (0-1) to a -.049 hitting percentage in the first match of the day. Rockhurst (1-0) opened up a 14-4 lead in the opening set en route to claiming a 25-8 victory after hitting .667 with no er...