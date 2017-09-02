MSU Block Party gives students a break from class

Midwestern State University Mustangs took a break after finishing the first week of school. Friday evening, in the MSU Quad, dozens of students came out for a block party.

At the event, they stuffed toy Mustangs, played football and volleyball and even duked it out in an inflatable boxing ring.

Treston Lacy, an MSU senior, said this is a good way for freshman to meet new people and ask any questions they may have. Plus it is a way for everyone to relax after the first few days of class.

“You know a lot of people think the first week of school is going to be just a bunch of syllabi,” said Lacy.

However, he said that is not the case.

“That's like the first day, the next day we are diving on in, so you know it's always great to come out and relax and have a good time with fellow Mustangs,” said Lacy.

Dozens of students did just that. We want to wish all of the students at MSU a great school year!

