MSU Block Party gives students a break from class

A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
Midwestern State University Mustangs took a break after finishing the first week of school with a block party.
Midwestern State University Students took to the campus streets Friday night speaking out against hate.
