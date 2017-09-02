WF Downtown business help Hurricane Harvey victims

A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.
On Saturday, there were several places in Texoma to donate relief goods to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. . Some people made their way to Pocket Picassos in downtown Wichita Falls to show their support to the victims. "I've watched the stories, I've cried over the stories," Mindy Sullivan owner of Pocket Picassos. "Seeing people lose everything, literally everything, except the clothes the on their back."
Scientists testing the floodwaters through which people have been wading it is highly contaminated, with numbers that some experts have never seen in their experience.
