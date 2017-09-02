WF Downtown business help Hurricane Harvey victims - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Downtown business help Hurricane Harvey victims

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Several Downtown Wichita Falls business owners are helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey and they are doing it as a team.

Highlander Public House, Odd Duck Coffee, 8th Street Coffee House, Little H Creative and The Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame are working with the American Legion Post to send relief supplies.

They started a raffle where anyone who donates gets points, more donations means more points and a better chance to win the grand prize worth $250.

"I'm still active duty Air Force and one of our core values is 'service before self," Ted Klopf owner of Odd Duck Coffee said. "What good is it if you don't live those values."

"It's just heartbreaking," Amy Scott owner of Highlander said. "I wish I could do more. I wish I was still there to be able to help."

The drop off location is at Odd Duck Coffee on 7th street. The drawing is September 30.

