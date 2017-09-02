  Road Trip: Wichita Falls Coyotes

Our training camp road trip ends, with the Wichita Falls High School Coyotes! They have a new coach for the second-straight year.

New head coach Grant Freeman was the offensive coordinator last season under Paul Sharr, but now steps in as the head man for the Coyotes and he brings a whole new atmosphere to the team.



"Coach Sharr, I have no clue what he was doing," said senior linebacker Tremaine Gaines. "He was a confusing man. And Coach Free, he came out here he stayed with us, he stuck with us whenever he wasn't head coach and he just came out and started leading us. We are way better disciplined than what we were; everyone works together as a team."

"Coach Freeman brings the energy," says senior defensive lineman Aeneus Nash. "You know what i'm saying? that's what we like, we like to bring the juice, have fun. And that's what I think was missing last year."



On the offensive side, the Coyotes will rely on new quarterback Zach Williams to help improve an offense that scored under 19 points per game last season.

"It's a similar offense to what I ran." says head coach Grant Freeman. "The verbiage is the same. Coach Gant, our new offensive coordinator, has done a great job of transitioning from my offense and making it his own. But Zach has done a great job stepping in as a game manager for us. We look forward to seeing an offense on the field that can out points on the board that can also grind the clock and pound the rock a little but sling it up and down the field and move."



On defense, the Coyotes return some good talent on that side of the ball. They have also switched schemes to better fit the players they have coming back for this season.

"I expect our defense to be so much better than last year," says Nash. "And one of the best in the district. We are expecting to hold opponents under ten points per game, you know what I'm saying, being one of the best in the whole 5A, the whole state."

"We are really looking for our front seven to really control the line of scrimmage," says coach Freeman. "To control what other teams are trying to do. And then we are going to mix up some things in the back end, so that as long as we can stop the run and eliminate the big plays, and go from there."



The Coyotes expect to be much improved this season. They want to make it to the playoffs and have a deep playoff run.

"This year, I plan on going to playoffs, says Gaines. "It's not a-- it's a must. It's my final year and i just want to make it."

"Playoffs is the goal," says Nash. "And hopefully we get a couple of gold balls with that as well."

Wichita Falls Coyotes 2017 Schedule

Sept. 1 vs Sweetwater, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Cleburne, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs Arlington Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Haltom, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Denison, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 6 vs Rider, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 13 at Denton, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 19 at Denton Braswell, 7

Oct. 26 at Denton Ryan, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 3 vs Sherman, 7 p.m.*

Nov.10 BYE

