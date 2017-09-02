Texomans donate big to Harvey victims over Labor Day weekend

On Saturday, there were several places in Texoma to donate relief goods to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. .

Some people made their way to Pocket Picassos in downtown Wichita Falls to show their support to the victims.

"I've watched the stories, I've cried over the stories," Mindy Sullivan owner of Pocket Picassos. "Seeing people lose everything, literally everything, except the clothes the on their back."

The donors purchased a canvas, painted it and took it home for $25. The proceeds raised go to the Red Cross.

"They're our people so I wanted to do whatever I could do to help them out," Sullivan said.

On 2450 Burkburnett Road, two more companies got involved, Production Machine and Tools and Texoma Freight. .



The goal of the is to fill a 52" foot trailer with relief goods that will benefit many in Beaumont, Texas. As soon as it is full, it is going there.

"We're looking to accomplish getting the necessary items to continue daily life into the hand of those that need them immediately," Rocco Wade a sales employee with Production Machine and Tools said. He also said the disaster took almost everything for many flood victims.

"No one wants to lose their entire life in a span of a week."

Off of Southwest Parkway at ER Now 24/7 Emergency Room, a team of Texoma businesses including ER Now, Waters AG and Fowler Trucking and Diesel Repair were trying to fill their third trailer full of goods.

Over at Highway 79 Stop Lakeside Volunteer firefighters were holding a cookout fundraiser to send medical supplies. Chief James Sons said the need is high.

"Some places are still accessible by automobiles so they are having to fly them in there," Chief Sons said.

