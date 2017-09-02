HS Volleyball Scores: Buckle Up Saturday in Nocona

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
HS Volleyball Scores
HS Volleyball Scores
Road Trip: Wichita Falls Coyotes
Road Trip: Wichita Falls Coyotes
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.