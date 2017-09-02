HS Volleyball Scores: Buckle Up Saturday in Nocona - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Volleyball Scores: Buckle Up Saturday in Nocona

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Buckle Up for Lane's Sake - Nocona

Gold Bracket 

Krum        2
Henrietta 0
25-11, 25-9 

Nocona               2
Christ Academy  0
25-15, 25-21

Peaser  2
Vernon  0
25-11, 25-15

Windthorst  2
Archer City  0
25-17, 25-20
AC: Sam Clements 12 D, Lauren Castles 7 K, 4 B, Sierra Mooney 15 Ast

Championship side

Krum     2
Nocona 0
25-15, 25-21

Peaster       2
Windthorst  0
25-20, 25-9

3rd Place

Nocona      0     
Windthorst  2
25-20, 25-21

Championship Game

Krum     2
Peaster 1
25-19, 14-25, 25-18

Consolation Side

Henreitta  0
Lindsay   2
25-10, 25-23

Linsady              2
Christ Academy 0
25-11, 25-23

Vernon        0
Archer City  2
25-18, 25-15
AC: Sierra Mooney 16 Ast, Lauren Castles 8 K, 3 B

Consolation final

Linsday      2
Archer City 0
25-16, 25-16
AC: Lauren Castles (All Tournament) 9 K, 2 B, Sierra Mooney 18 Ast

Silver Bracket 

Iowa Park  0
Paradise    2
25-18, 25-21

Jacksboro  2
Bryson        1
7-25, 25-22, 25-23

Bowie           0
Burkburnett  2
25-16, 25-19

Jacksoboro   2
Bonham     0
25-21, 25-18

Championship game

Jacksboro    2
Burkburnett  0
25-22, 25-20

Consolation Side

Denton Calvary 1
Iowa Park          2
25-22, 22-25, 28-26

Iowa Park 2
Bryson      1
17-25, 25-23, 25-23

Gunter 0
Bowie  2
25-23, 26-24

Childress Tournament

Paducah  0
Benjamin  2
25-20, 25-22

Munday   0
Benjamin 2
25-17, 25-23

3rd Place Game

Aspermont 0
Benjamin    2
25-22, 25-23

Non District

Newcastle            0
Wichita Christian  3
25-18, 25-15, 25-23
WCS: Emily Baker 7 Aces, 11 Ast 8 K, Nadison Harris 6 ASt 9 K

