Smith's Gardentown in WF helps flood victims - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Smith's Gardentown in WF helps flood victims

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Smith's Gardentown in Wichita Falls is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A portion of all of its sales, during certain hours Labor Day weekend, is going to the Salvation Army.

Sunday's hours are from noon to 4 p.m. and Monday's are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is taking place during the big Sidewalk Sale.

The store is located at 4940 Seymour Hwy. 

