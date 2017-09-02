Smith's Gardentown in WF helps flood victims

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says in a statement South Korea's military has strengthened monitoring and readiness and is mulling a variety of possible responses that could be pushed together with its ally the U.S.
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.