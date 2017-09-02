Fort Sill soldiers to help with hurricane relief efforts

President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.
President Donald Trump returns to Harvey's wake for a second visit, this time to meet with victims and talk to volunteers.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
A week after Harvey roars into Gulf Coast, post-storm problems plague Texas.
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
Smith's Gardentown is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.while also helping shoppers save some money.
Smith's Gardentown is pitching in to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.while also helping shoppers save some money.