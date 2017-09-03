Wichita Falls bowling alley sends Sunday's proceeds to help Harv - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls bowling alley sends Sunday's proceeds to help Harvey victims

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect

Village Bowl in Wichita Falls is reaching out to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Sunday, from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. if you go there to bowl 100% of proceeds go to the American Red Cross.

For more on what you can do to help, click here.

Powered by Frankly