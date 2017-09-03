Wichita Falls bowling alley sends Sunday's proceeds to help Harvey victims

The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.
Village Bowl in Wichita Falls is reaching out to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Village Bowl in Wichita Falls is reaching out to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.
It has been more than a week since the city of Houston was hit with devastating flooding due to Hurricane Harvey.
It has been more than a week since the city of Houston was hit with devastating flooding due to Hurricane Harvey.