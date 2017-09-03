Comanche County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend shooting death

The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead.
Implemented in 2012, DACA gives about 800,000 people who arrived in the country undocumented, brought here by their parents, the ability to work legally in the US,, as well as other rights, such as attending college.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he expects the Environmental Protection Agency "to get on top" of the threat of possible water contamination after an Associated Press report of highly toxic waste sites flooded in the...
Auto industry experts say most cars, trucks and SUVs damaged by Harvey floodwaters can't be fixed.
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.
