Comanche County Sheriff's Office investigating weekend shooting death

The Comanche County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said his office was called out to a neighborhood in Comanche County around 4 a.m. Sunday. He adds there was a party going on at one of the homes in Madische Estates, a neighborhood near Northwest Madische Road.

Sheriff Stradley said a 21-year-old male was shot and killed. The victim's identity has not been released. He said several people are being interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.

