Midwestern State soccer roundup

Doney strikes twice to lift No. 6 Mustangs over UCCS

After a scoreless contest for more than 65 minutes of action, senior Scott Doney erupted for a pair of goals to lift sixth-ranked Midwestern State to a 2-0 victory over UC Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon at Stang Park.



Midwestern State (2-0-0) placed six shots on target before a Doney header from inside the six-yard box found the back of the net for a 1-0 MSU advantage at the 65:32 mark.



Doney's third goal of the young season sealed the win for the Mustangs with 1:41 to play in regulation with a header goal off a Pierre Bocquet pass following a corner kick.



The Mustangs defense was once again superb, limiting UC Colorado Springs (0-2-0) to just one shot on goal, to record their second clean sheet of the season. Richard Goss, who played the final 40 minutes for the Mustangs in goal, came away with one save and the victory, while Taylor Lampe also helped in the shutout.

Midwestern state offense stifled by No. 6 Mines in 3-0 defeat at home

Behind a stifling defensive effort in limiting Midwestern State to just three shots, No. 6 Colorado Mines pulled away late from Midwestern State en route to a 3-0 victory Sunday afternoon at Stang Park.



After pressuring the Midwestern State defense for a majority of the first half, Emily Townsend's header off a free kick from Emily Garnier at the 20:52 mark proved to be the eventual game winner for Colorado Mines (1-1-0). The Orediggers distanced themselves late in the second half to put the match out of reach for Midwestern State (1-1-0) with a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes.



Nicole LaTourette stretched the Mines advantage to 2-0 in the 72nd minute with a shot from five yards out off a cross from Hannah Stoner. Brooke Stoermer capped off the scoring for the Orediggers in the 85th minute, beating keeper Courtney Burnette to a loose ball before finding the back of the net for the 3-0 final.



Savannah Alford fired Midwestern's first shot attempt of the afternoon at 68:39 with a shot on target. Avery Lewis' attempt with just over four minutes remaining would also find the hands of goalkeeper Shannon Mooney to keep the Mustangs off the board.



Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved