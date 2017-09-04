Israel to give $1M in aid to Houston Jewish community

A traffic accident in Wilbarger county claimed the life of one man.
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.
For months Wichita Falls has been working to bring a full service hotel and conference center to the city, and Tuesday looks promising as city council is expected to pass the project.
Israel says it will donate $1 million in emergency aid to Houston's Jewish community to aid in post-Harvey recovery efforts.
