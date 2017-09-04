BIG TIME FRONT on the way!

A big time cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing gusty north and northeast winds by the afternoon pushing drier, cooler air southward into the area. Highs for the rest of this week will only be in the 80s with low humidity making for pleasant conditions. Lows at night will dip into the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Hurricane Irma is a powerful storm in the Atlantic. There's indications that Irma will have an impact on the southeastern U.S. by the weekend. We'll keep an eye on it.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist