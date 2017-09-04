Grab the sweater, Morning temps in the 50s

Temperatures this morning started out in the upper 50s across Texoma. Graham actually made it down to 53 degrees. The chilly air is here to stay for much of the week after yesterday's cold front. High temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend. Today we are looking at a high around 83 degrees. Winds will be calm out of the northeast 5-10 mph. On the backside of the cold front we are seeing much drier air, so forget humidity this week, it's going to feel great outside. You can say it feels like fall. The average high for today is about 93 degrees. We will likely be 10 degrees cooler than that. The average high for the first day of fall on Sept 22 is about 85 degrees.

Looking to the Tropics Hurricane Irma is beginning to impact impact the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and Dominican Republic, followed by Haiti, and Cuba in the next 3 days. Winds are currently 185 mph. It will impact southern Florida on Sat night into Sunday. It will not impact Texoma in any way. Tropical Storm Jose is following close behind Irma and will likely become a Category 1 Hurricane later today. It may impact the Leeward Islands before tracking northward. Tropical Storm Katia has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is thanks to the cold front we saw yesterday, it will likely stay well south of Texas. Unfortunately for Mexico Katia is expected to make landfall as a strong tropical storm by the weekend.

Carly Smith, First Alert 6 Meteorologist