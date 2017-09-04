More Comfortable Weather in Wake of Cold Front

After a hot Labor day with highs in the upper 90s, a cold front is sweeping through Texoma this morning. Winds will be gusty out of the north through the day delivering cooler air. Today's highs will be in the mid 80s. No rain is expected in the wake of today's front. Tomorrow morning will be the coolest in Wichita Falls in months with lows in the mid 50s. The last time we saw temperatures that cool was late May. The nice weather will be stay for the rest of the week with highs mainly in the mid 80s. The only negative in the forecast is this will be the second straight week with no significant rain chances.

Hurricane Irma is a powerful storm in the Atlantic. There's indications that Irma will have an impact on the southeastern U.S. by the weekend. We'll keep an eye on it.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist