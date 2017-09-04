Quiet weather over the next week

Cooler air has made its way to Texoma and will stick around for a couple of days. Lows tonight will fall down into the upper 50s, some of the coolest air we've seen since 4 months ago in May. Clouds are clearing out this evening and will be gone letting temperatures fall. Tomorrow is looking great with temperatures in the 70s for the majority of the day and finally making it to the low 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be much calmer out of the east at 5-10 mph. We'll see plenty of sun as well. Humidity won't be an issue this week, we'll stick with the dry air through the weekend. Highs will eventually get back to near average by early next week with overnight lows staying cool.

Hurricane Irma will impact the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Cuba in the next 3 days. Southern Florida on Sat night into Sunday. It will not impact Texoma in any way.

Zach Holder, First Alert 6 Meteorologist