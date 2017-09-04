WF city council ready to vote on full-service hotel

For months Wichita Falls has been working to bring a full service hotel and conference center to the city, and Tuesday looks promising as city council is expected to pass the project.

The city has been working with Gatehouse Capital, who's had trouble securing funding for their portion of the project. But now they have the money together.

Councilors will vote on moving forward with breaking ground on the $30 million DoubleTree hotel and $7.6 million conference center.

Gatehouse Capital will pay $20 million of the hotel project and Wichita Falls will for the additional $10 million with 4B funds, funds saved for economic development projects. The city will will pay for the entire conference center.

If passed, city leaders are hoping to break ground in the late fall at 300 Travis St.

The hotel will have 150 rooms and space to expand in the future.

