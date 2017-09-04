Man dies in Wilbarger County crash

A traffic accident in Wilbarger county claimed the life of one man.

DPS troopers say James Tanner Alaniz from Vernon was traveling on Saint James Road off of Highway 70 yesterday around five-thirty yesterday.

Authorities say, the twenty year old lost control of his vehicle, then skidded into a ditch smashing his cab.

They also say no seat belt and speed may have been a contributing factor.

