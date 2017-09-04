Chantex Manufacturing looking to expand in WF

A Wichita Falls manufacturing company is trying to expand, and they're looking to the city for help.

Tuesday city council will consider giving them close to $170,000 for the $712,000 project.

In December Chantex Manufacturing expanded, which brought 28 new jobs to the company.

Now they're working on another expansion in hopes it will bring more jobs to the Falls.

"This type of project is exactly what we want," Mayor, Stephen Santellana said. "We want these home grown guys that provide high-paying wage jobs, manufacturing and oil related."

Chantex got their start in Wichita Falls. Since the operation begun, the company has doubled in size. Now they are looking to, once again, expand.

"The quality of work is allowing them to pick up more contracts and expand," Mayor Santellana said. "So we hope they get 30, 40, 50 more jobs out of this. When you pick up several projects like that, it's just as good as us bringing in a huge factory with 150 to 200 jobs."

Mayor Santellana believes it's a no brainer to support projects like these.

"I don't mind the restaurants, I don't mind the other retail," he said. "But I need living wage jobs that guys can come in and live on. It's a lot of welding and manufacturing. Those jobs you're able to raise families on. If they're raising families, they are buying property. And if they're buying property, they're spending money here in our town."

Mayor Santellana believes from an economic standpoint, Chantex is a model the city should use when looking at what they want.

"Although they may be small now, they might be that 250-300 person factory down the road," Mayor Santellana said. "And it didn't take us as much to get them here."

"We've taken a hard look at the type of work they do, the kind of work they do," he added. "And we feel very comfortable that they will be able to expand further in the future."

Mayor Santellana said they don't know how many jobs the expansion would bring. But he said projects like these are cheaper because they don't require tax abatements, incentive programs, or free land.