Locals react to fear of losing DACA

After Friday’s announcement, dreamers are facing fear about DACA’s future.

According to Gonzalo Robles, a leader in the Hispanic community in Wichita Falls, as many as 120,000 young people in Texas could be deported if DACA is taken away.

These young men and women are also known as dreamers.

They are part of the 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States.

Robles says life in America is all they know. In fact, many of them don't even speak Spanish.

"All they know is America. Why are we going to send them back to a land that they don't know anything about? Other than not being born here, they are just as Americans as you and I," Robles said.

Robles argues not only did dreamers grew up and are educated in the U.S. but they also contribute to the economy.

Tomorrow an announcement will be made on whether the administration will end the program.

If the president does away with the act, he said he will give congress six months to come up with another plan.

