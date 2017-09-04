Church accepting donations following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Members of a church in Wichita Falls spent the holiday outside and focused on others. For almost a week, members of life church on Seymour HWY have been accepting donations to send to Harvey victims.
They were out until 4p.m. today trying to raise supplies needed to send to those who have been impacted by the storm.
While they have been blessed with how much they have already raised they could still use your help.
"We've already had a number of people come and give. We’ve got people give monetarily. If that's your preference you can do that. Just any way you can help we're here. Spread the love," Trevon Norman, a member of the church, said.
If you're not sure what to give, Life Church says they are accepting
- New or freshly washed blankets
- New or freshly washed wash cloths
- Packaged socks and underwear (must be new)
- Diapers and wipes
- Paper towels
- Toiletries (tooth brushes, toothpaste, feminine products, etc.)
- 5 gal. tubs with lids from Home Depot/Lowe's
- First-aid kits
- Heavy-duty trash bags
- Rubber boots and gloves
- Flashlights
- Bug spray
- Paper plates, cups, bowls, plastic utensils
- Toilet paper
- Brooms, mops, cleaning supplies
- Batteries of all sizes
- Safety glasses
- Extension cords
- Cots/air mattresses
- Non-perishable food
- Bottled Water
- Packing tape/duct tape
- Zip lock Bags – Gallon Size
- Dog Food/Cat Food
- N95 Masks
Life church will be taking donations until Friday.
A truck will stop by Tuesday and Friday to pick up all of the items to take down to Houston.
If you wish to donate money, you can do so by visiting their webpage.
