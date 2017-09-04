Church accepting donations following Hurricane Harvey

Members of a church in Wichita Falls spent the holiday outside and focused on others. For almost a week, members of life church on Seymour HWY have been accepting donations to send to Harvey victims.

They were out until 4p.m. today trying to raise supplies needed to send to those who have been impacted by the storm.

While they have been blessed with how much they have already raised they could still use your help.

"We've already had a number of people come and give. We’ve got people give monetarily. If that's your preference you can do that. Just any way you can help we're here. Spread the love," Trevon Norman, a member of the church, said.

If you're not sure what to give, Life Church says they are accepting

New or freshly washed blankets

New or freshly washed wash cloths

Packaged socks and underwear (must be new)

Diapers and wipes

Paper towels

Toiletries (tooth brushes, toothpaste, feminine products, etc.)

5 gal. tubs with lids from Home Depot/Lowe's

First-aid kits

Heavy-duty trash bags

Rubber boots and gloves

Flashlights

Bug spray

Paper plates, cups, bowls, plastic utensils

Toilet paper

Brooms, mops, cleaning supplies

Batteries of all sizes

Safety glasses

Extension cords

Cots/air mattresses

Non-perishable food

Bottled Water

Packing tape/duct tape

Zip lock Bags – Gallon Size

Dog Food/Cat Food

N95 Masks

Life church will be taking donations until Friday.

A truck will stop by Tuesday and Friday to pick up all of the items to take down to Houston.

If you wish to donate money, you can do so by visiting their webpage.

