MSU roundup: Football rises in polls, soccer senior honored

Midwestern State moved up eight spots to No. 16 in the first regular season American Football Coaches' Association Division II released Monday afternoon.



The Mustangs rolled to a 53-6 win over Quincy (Ill.) in the season opener fueled by the nation's top offensive attack. MSU amassed 605 yards of total offense including the program's fourth best team rushing day finishing with 468 yards on the ground.



Midwestern is one of 15 teams from a competitive Super Region Four to receive mention in the poll joining No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 7 Colorado State-Pueblo, No. 8 Azusa Pacific (Calif.), No. 9 Sioux Falls (S.D.), No. 17 Colorado Mesa and No. 21 Minnesota-Duluth.



Colorado School of Mines, Central Washington, Humboldt State (Calif.), Bemidji State (Minn.), Minnesota State-Moorhead, Eastern New Mexico, Winona State (Minn.) and Angelo State (Texas) are receiving votes.



Defending champ Northwest Missouri State is the unanimous No. 1 after drilling then-No. 4 Emporia State (Kan.) 34-0 in Thursday's opener.



The Bearcats are followed by No. 2 Ferris State (Mich.), No. 3 Texas A&M-Commerce, No. 4 Shepherd (W. Va.) and No. 5 California (Pa.).



Midwestern State hits the road to take on West Florida Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. Kickoff is set for 6:04 p.m. (Central Time).

Doney takes Heartland Conference weekly honors

Midwestern State senior forward Scott Doney was tabbed the Heartland Conference Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week Monday afternoon after leading the Mustangs offense during their season-opening weekend at Stang Park.



The transfer from Tauranga, New Zealand, totaled three goals including both game winners to pace the sixth-ranked Mustangs to wins over regional foes Fort Lewis (Colo.) and UC Colorado Springs in his first two matches donning the Maroon and Gold.



Doney netted MSU's first goal of the season in the 21st minute of Friday's season opener against Fort Lewis off a cross from Sebastian Venegas from seven yards out en route to a 3-0 blanking of the Skyhawks.



After 65-plus scoreless minutes against UCCS, Doney lifted Midwestern State to its second win of the season Sunday with a game-winning goal in the 66th minute after collecting a rebound inside the six-yard box for a 1-0 MSU lead. The 6-5 striker then followed up with an insurance goal for the Mustangs with less than two minutes to play in regulation with a header off a pass from Pierre Bocquet inside the box for a 2-0 final.



Doney currently leads the league in points, goals and game winners through the first weekend of the season.



The Mustangs begin a four-game road swing Thursday against former conference rival Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at DeLoache Field.

