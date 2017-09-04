Labor Day event gives promise to future of Lake Wichita revitalization

Hundreds in Wichita Falls spent Labor Day celebrating at Lake Wichita.

Party in the Park was a family friendly event, full of music, food, and activities.

Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee members called it the beginning of the revitalization project that looks to bring growth and money into the Wichita Falls economy.

Committee chair for the Lake Wichita Revitalization project, Steve Garner said they wanted to host this event like this for a long time.

"What we wanted to do is have the public out tonight to see what a beautiful place it is to see what an incredible opportunity we have as a community to enjoy nature," said Garner.

More events like this can happen thanks to a permit awarded from the Army Corp of Engineers to the Lake Wichita Revitalization project.

Six weeks ago, the committee announced their plans to revitalize.

Some of those plans are adding a beach area and even a board walk.

Two weeks ago, a statue was put up at lake Wichita park to help with the revitalization.

Garner said the idea for the concert on the lake came from people in Wichita falls.

"This is a project that was put together by community members that said 'I would like to see this' or 'I would like to see that,'" said Garner.

More than 300 people were at the park Monday night and tell Newschannel6 they are excited for the future of Lake Wichita.

"I think it's great for the community," said Dylan Williams. "It's a fun time."

"You can have more get togethers with your family, come out here and spend time with your friends, meet some new people," said Madalyn Atkinson. "You can like play in the lake and all that it's just beautiful."

Committee members hope to make the family friendly night an annual event.

As for the changes around Lake Wichita, Steve Garner said the community will start to notice those in about an year.

The revitalization committee is still asking for donations.

While you can give anytime they are also asking for your support this Thursday in Texoma Gives.

For more on how to donate, click here.