More wireless nodes to be installed in Wichita Falls

More wireless nodes will be installed in Wichita Falls to increase cell service.

On September 1, Senate Bill 1004 went into effect. It's a bill to install more nodes but regulates them so they are not installed on important infrastructure like street lights, water meters, etc.

The city will change their ordinance to be in line with the new state law. For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved