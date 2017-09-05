Wichita Falls to help fund Chantex expansion

Chantex is expanding and they are getting help from the City of Wichita Falls. City Councilors passed a resolution to spend $168,750 on the $712,000 project.

The expansion will include a new 7,500 square foot building and could lead to 20 new jobs. Chantex currently has 42 employees.

It will be its second expansion in the last two years.

