Texoma Gives: How to Donate

Texoma Gives is this Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 combined for 200 nonprofits in the Texoma area.

You can donate by heading to www.texomagives.org on Thursday. Prizes will be available to nonprofits throughout the 16 hours boosting the amounts raised.

The purpose of Texoma Gives is to raise money and awareness for nonprofits in the area. The event, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community

Foundation (WFACF), gives donors the opportunity to give to the nonprofit of their choice.

Several nonprofits will be hosting events throughout the day on Thursday. The Forum will have a special Sounds of Speedway.

The Kitchen is hosting an outside event at The Yard in downtown Wichita Falls. In 2016, $750,000 was raised for 146 nonprofits in Texoma.

If you have any questions, you can call the WFACF at (940) 766-0829.

