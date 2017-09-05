Stroll and Roll to showcase museums, art and more

Wichita Falls has many things to see and do in the community and the annual Stroll and Roll is a free event to showcase many museums, attractions, and historical sites.

It is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs nothing to attend. The event starts at the Wichita Falls Public Library with three color-coded routes.

The Blue route on a trolley and city bus will show the Wichita Falls Recreation Center, the Wichita Falls Theatre Performing Arts Center, Kemp Center for the Arts, First United Methodist Church, 9th St. Studios, The Tenth and Broad Church of Christ, River Bend Nature Center, Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, Museum of North Texas History, Depot Square Stop, the Lilly Pad, Wichita Falls Art Association Gallery, The Seventh St. Studio, and the Farmers Market.

The Red route on the MSU Bus will show the Wichita Falls Museum of Art, and the Juanita Harvey Gallery at MSU.

The Green route is a Kickapoo Airport Van and will show you the Jenny to Jet Exhibit at Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved