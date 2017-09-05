Food and fun to benefit The Kitchen

President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
Two drivers walked away from a collision at the intersection of Enterprise Street and Sheppard Access Road on Tuesday.
Chantex is expanding, and they're getting help from Wichita Falls.
More wireless nodes will be installed in Wichita Falls to increase cell service.
The Kitchen is hosting a kick-off event this Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at its offices on 1000 Burnett Street.
