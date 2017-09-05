Food and fun to benefit The Kitchen - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Texoma Gives is a day of giving to help over one hundred non-profits right here in Texoma. The money raised this Thursday helps these organizations continue to do great work in our community.

The Kitchen is hosting a kick-off event this Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at its offices on 1000 Burnett Street. This kick-off event is a place where the nonprofits can come together in a show of sportsmanship and enjoy great food.

On Thursday, The Yard is hosting a Texoma Gives celebration for The Kitchen from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A $5 admission fee will go towards the Meals on Wheels program. 

