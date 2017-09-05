Repairs coming to Lake Arrowhead dam

The Lake Arrowhead dam is damaged, and Wichita Falls is spending money to fix the problem.

On Tuesday, councilors passed a resolution to spend $182,525 on the repairs.

Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber, said part of the rock rift ran off into the lake.

Schreiber believes the rock was loosened once the lake filled up after the drought.

He said there is no major structural damage to the dam from the rocks coming loose.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved