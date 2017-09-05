Wichita Falls tax rate soon to be set - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls tax rate soon to be set

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Wichita Falls city council Wichita Falls city council
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The tax rate will soon be set in Wichita Falls, and no major increase is being proposed. The tax rate is expected to change slightly because while the tax base increased, the rate slightly dropped.

However, city leaders said the change will not be noticeable to residents. Another public hearing is scheduled for September 12 before it is voted on, with the budget, on September 19.

