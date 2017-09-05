Crash on Sheppard Access Road ends with no injuries

A collision of an SUV and a small dump truck ended with no injuries on Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:52 p.m. first responders were called out to Enterprise Street and Sheppard Access Road for an accident.

Officers said the driver of the SUV was traveling down Enterprise Street crossing Sheppard Access Road when the driver of the dump truck hit the SUV.

Police said the dump truck ran a red light which the driver said happened because the truck's vehicle brakes locked up.

WFPD is investigating the crash.

