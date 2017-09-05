Texoma Salvation Army helping fund Harvey relief efforts

A new survey has found that white Christians are now a minority in the United States.
A new survey has found that white Christians are now a minority in the United States.
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
Salvation Army relief efforts have intensified after Harvey as waters continue to recede and evaporate making new areas of Southeast Texas more accessible.
Salvation Army relief efforts have intensified after Harvey as waters continue to recede and evaporate making new areas of Southeast Texas more accessible.
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
The future for DACA recipients here in Texoma is unclear. Of the 800,000 recipients in the U.S. 120,000 live in Texas.
The future for DACA recipients here in Texoma is unclear. Of the 800,000 recipients in the U.S. 120,000 live in Texas.