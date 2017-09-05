Texoma Salvation Army helping fund Harvey relief efforts

Salvation Army relief efforts have intensified after Harvey as waters continue to recede and evaporate making new areas of Southeast Texas more accessible. They're using mobile feeding units to help feed those displaced in over 13 different counties.

Major Sharma Green and her husband, Robert, work for the Wichita Falls/Wichita County Salvation Army, but for the past few days, Robert has been in Victoria, Texas.

"No, we weren't directly impacted by it, but my husband has been in the disaster area since August the 27th," said Major Green.

The local Wichita Falls branch has even been able to help with relief right here in Texoma.

"Family members of those here in Wichita Falls have been affected, and we've been able to help find a bed and other essentials for at least one resident of Rockport, Texas who had family here," said Major Green.

The Salvation Army is still in need of financial donations and contributions to continue their relief work for those displaced by Harvey. Smith's Gardentown recently contributed over $6,000, all going towards those impacted by the hurricane.

To donate, Major Green says you can call 1-800-Sal-Army, text "storm" to 5155, or you can go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org.

If you choose to donate at the Salvation Army in person or through the mail with a check, Major Green asks that you put "Harvey" at the bottom so they know that check money needs to go to Harvey relief and not just local support.



