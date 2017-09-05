WFPD investigating attempted abduction near schools

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
President Trump tells Congress to "get ready to do your job" when it comes to deciding the fate of young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.
The future for DACA recipients here in Texoma is unclear. Of the 800,000 recipients in the U.S. 120,000 live in Texas.
Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an abduction attempt on a minor that happened on 4600 block of Mistletoe, near Jefferson Elementary and Rider High School on Monday.
The tax rate will soon be set in Wichita Falls, and no major increase is being proposed.
