WFPD investigating attempted abduction near schools

Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating an abduction attempt on a minor that happened on 4600 block of Mistletoe, near Jefferson Elementary and Rider High School on Monday.

The father of the victim said a man tried to force his daughter into a car while she was walking. The young girl fought the man off after he punched her in the eye.

The man is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, with short brown hair and driving a dark green car with scratches on the driver's side. The suspect was last seen driving northbound on Mistletoe towards Johnson road.

Another family member said the girl was shaken up by the attack.

The mother and father of the young girl said anyone walking in the area should have a "battle buddy" with them and they advise people learn how to read license plates.

If you saw anything or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

