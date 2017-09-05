Local advocate, DACA recipient react to President's decision

The future for DACA recipients here in Texoma is unclear. Of the 800,000 recipients in the U.S. 120,000 live in Texas.

An advocate for dreamers in Wichita Falls said it is time for some self-reflection.

Gonzalo Robles, with Cafe con Leche, said regardless of how we feel politically, we need to step back and ask what we would do for a child.

Before the announcement was made, many DACA recipients and U.S. citizens were posting to social media showing their support, but as Robles said the decision will not be made by the people.

"We know that a vast majority of Americans support DACA, support the dream act. That we can push push push to make this dream come true for all those students and family, but at the end of the day it's up to our government to make that decision."

Dayanne Astudillo, a dreamer, had big plans for her future and now she doesn't know what to expect.

Astudillo is working on her associate degree right now but her career goal is to serve the military as a nurse. Like many, when she heard the DACA program ended she was devastated.

"I'm just doing what I'm doing to have a better future and to hear that it got taken away...it's hard," she said.

Astudillo said she had just got a job at Sheppard Air Force Base in the dining hall and she doesn't know how far she will make it into her career without DACA.

The Department of Homeland Security will stop taking DACA applications but current dreamers will not be impacted until March of 2018.

This is giving Congress six months to come up with its own solution to replace the program.

