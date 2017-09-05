HS Volleyball scores and highlights, Sept. 5

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.

Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 2 of the high school football season will feature the Iowa Park Hawks (1-0) hosting the Gainesville Leopards (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium

The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.

Despite an undefeated season-opening weekend, Midwestern State fell three spots to No. 9 in the first regular season national poll released by the United Soccer Coaches Tuesday afternoon. The Mustangs opened up the 2017 campaign last weekend with a pair of shutouts over South Central Region opponents at Stang Park. Midwestern collected the game winner from senior Scott Doney in the 21st minute of Friday's season opener against Fort Lewis (Colo.) before adding scores from fr...