HS Volleyball scores and highlights, Sept. 5

HS Volleyball scores and highlights, Sept. 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday's Brea Box goes up for a kill in Tuesday's match at Rider / Source: KAUZ Holliday's Brea Box goes up for a kill in Tuesday's match at Rider / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non-District

#24 Holliday  0
Rider             3
25-23, 25-9, 25-22
HOL: Brea Box 6 K, 3 blk
RID: Meredith Fisher 14 K, Lindsey Dodson 10 K, 10 D, Lauren Dodson 15 ast

Wichita Falls  3
Gainesville     0
25-15, 25-16, 25-20

#22 Burkburnett  3
Petrolia               0
25-13, 25-18, 25-19 (in Henrietta)
BURK: Mia Cooke 12 K, 8 ast, Jada Hickman 6 K, 12 D

Petrolia            0
#18 Henrietta  3
25-6, 25-14, 25-18

#6 Graham        3
#25 Jacksboro  0
25-16, 25-15, 25-11
GRA: Nicole King 7 K, 16 D

City View  3
Hirschi      0
25-17, 25-14, 25-10

Iowa Park           0
#13 Archer City  3
25-15, 25-8, 25-18
AC: Lauren Castles 14 K, 3 blk

Bowie                 1
#22 Windthorst  3
25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19
WIN: Brynlee Wolf 19 K, Mollee Kirk 12 K, Tatum Veitenheimer 9 K, 17 ast, 22 D

#23 Nocona    0
#3 Callisburg  3
25-19, 25-18, 25-16
NOC: Avery Kleinhans 6 K

Saint Jo  3
Alvord     2
19-25, 28-26, 25-20, 19-25, 30-28

Woodson        0
Prairie Valley  3
25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Chillicothe                 2
#4 Wichita Christian  3
25-27, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 15-5

Notre Dame     3
#19 Benjamin  1
25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
ND: Reagan Macha 17 K, Mia Ochoa 9 K

