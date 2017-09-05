Dr Pepper GOTW: Week 2

Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 2 of the high school football season will feature the Iowa Park Hawks (1-0) hosting the Gainesville Leopards (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium.

The Hawks are coming off a 49-21 season-opening win at rival Burkburnett, while the Leopards narrowly fell to defending Class 3A Div. I state quarterfinalist Pottsboro 35-33 in their opener. Leopards running back Calion Baker shined in the loss, heading out wide to catch 13 passes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 69 yards on the ground.

For Iowa Park, sophomore quarterback Trent Green was the star in the opener, passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing score as well.

There is also a long history between the two coaches, as Gainesville's James Polk served for many years as an assistant under Iowa Park coach Aubrey Sims, following him as head coach at Snyder when Sims came to Iowa Park.

This game will also be senior night for the Hawks, who decided to hold the event in their home opener, rather than the traditional spot in the final home game of the year, when they will be hosting Graham in what likely will be a crucial district contest.

We'll be previewing the action all week, including a live report Friday night at 6 before kickoff, and Quinton Walter will have all the highlights Friday night at 10:15 in the Dr Pepper Blitz on 6!

