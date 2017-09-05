Mustang men's soccer 9th in initial regular-season poll

Despite an undefeated season-opening weekend, Midwestern State fell three spots to No. 9 in the first regular season national poll released by the United Soccer Coaches Tuesday afternoon.



The Mustangs opened up the 2017 campaign last weekend with a pair of shutouts over South Central Region opponents at Stang Park. Midwestern collected the game winner from senior Scott Doney in the 21st minute of Friday's season opener against Fort Lewis (Colo.) before adding scores from freshman Carlos Flores and redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah in a 3-0 rout of the Skyhawks.



Doney, the Heartland Conference Offensive Player of the Week, lifted the Mustangs to a 2-0 victory Sunday against UC Colorado Springs with strikes in the 66th and 89th minutes to finish the weekend with three goals and both game winners.



The MSU back line picked up right where they left off last season by limiting Fort Lewis to three shots on goal and UCCS to just one shot on target to record two clean sheets on the weekend.



Charleston (W. Va.) took over the No. 1 spot in the national poll and was followed by Adelphi (N.Y.), Simon Fraser (B.C.), Tampa (Fla.), Saginaw Valley State (Mich.), Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), St. Edward's (Texas), LIU Post (N.Y.), Midwestern State and Lynn (Fla.) to round out the top 10.



MSU and St. Edward's were joined by Colorado Mesa (17th) to represent the South Central Region in the national rankings. Regis (Colo.) received eight votes in this week's poll.



Midwestern State begins a four-match road swing Thursday as the Mustangs take on former conference rival Northeastern State in a 7 p.m. kickoff at DeLoache Field in Tahlequah, Okla.

