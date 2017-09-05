Mustang men's soccer 9th in initial regular-season poll

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
Area scores and highlights of matches featuring Rider, Hirschi, City View, Holliday, Wichita Christian and Chillicothe!
Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 2 of the high school football season will feature the Iowa Park Hawks (1-0) hosting the Gainesville Leopards (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium
The NFL says the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be played in Miami this week, but may be moved to a neutral site because of Hurricane Irma.
