Texoma Dreamers hope Congress finds a solution

More than 800,000 Dreamers, including several in Texoma, are trying to figure out what to do next after DACA was rescinded. Their legal status will end next year.

Dreamer, Alan Pimentel, 20, said he hopes Congress will find a solution before the six-month deadline. He plans on finishing school while he waits for their decision but he said it is difficult to study while his legal status is up in the air.

"It's just one little thing in the back of your mind," Pimentel said. He attends Vernon College and is studying to receive his Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN).

"They say I'm from Mexico but I don't consider it my home," Pimentel said. "I have literally no memories." Pimentel left Mexico when he was two and moved to the U.S. with his family.

Because DACA was an executive order and not a law passed by Congress, Pimentel said his family always knew the program could be rescinded.

"They were worried about what [President Donald Trump] was going to do. If he was actually going to deport us all or something."

Pimentel said his family is saving money to register for citizenship certification.

"I will have to do it in the future," Pimentel said. "I'm not stable to do it right now, myself."

Another Dreamer, who chose not to be identified, moved to the U.S. as an infant. She is unsure where she will live in the future.

"It's really frustrating to not know what's going to happen, or if anything is going to happen," she said.

She met with her lawyer who advised her to wait for a decision by Congress. President Trump said on Wednesday he will reconsider his decision on DACA if Congress is unable to find a solution.

