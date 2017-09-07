Sounds of Speedway wraps up tonight for Texoma Gives - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sounds of Speedway wraps up tonight for Texoma Gives

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Sounds of Speedway is wrapping up its summer concert series Thursday with Michael Hix and The Holla.

This fun concert coincides with Texoma Gives, with the show being at the Forum. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and the show begins at 7:00 p.m.

Come out and have fun while showing your support for local non-profits.

