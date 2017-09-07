Help raise money for local organizations on Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Help raise money for local organizations on Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Friberg-Cooper Garden Club is raising money for several charitable organizations on Saturday at the Red River Harley Davidson.

Come get some great and tasty burgers while raising money for several great causes.

The event is taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

