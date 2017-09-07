Quiet, Warm Weather for Your Weekend

Our weather will offer little in the way of changes this weekend. Mornings will be pleasant, afternoons will be warm while skies are mostly sunny. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures may warm to the low 90s by early next week. We're to the point now where we could use some rain here in Texoma. Unfortunately rain chances are no better than slim over the next seven days.

Hurricane Irma remains a powerful cat 5 storm with winds around 175. The storm will approach southern Florida this weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist