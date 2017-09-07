Sunny and Warm

Our terrific stretch of nice sunny warm and days and clear cool nights will last into the weekend. Daytime highs will be close to 88 with overnight lows in the 59 to 61 degree range. We may see the temperatures go up by a few degrees next week with 90s making a return. The forecast remains dry until further notice. It's a great time to wash your car!

Hurricane Irma remains a powerful cat 5 storm with winds around 175. The storm will approach southern Florida this weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist