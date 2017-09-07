Sara Woody to serve 45 years in prison - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sara Woody to serve 45 years in prison

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Sara Woody Sara Woody
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Sara Anne Woody has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of 16 child abuse charges.

Woody had a lengthy list of accusations including locking child victims in a closet without food for days, among other things.

For a complete recap, click here.

