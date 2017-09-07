Wilbarger County Sheriff's Office now using pepper guns

A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.
Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...
More than $800,000 was raised during the 2nd annual "Texoma Gives," a 16 hour event that encourages people to donate in a day of giving to local non profits.
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.
