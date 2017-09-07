Life church is still collecting donations

A Wichita Falls church is still collecting donations even though the state is asking people not to donate any more items for hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The problem with unsolicited donations is that relief organizations don’t have room

to store them but the Pastor at Life church says that's not the case with their drive.

They've been collecting donations since last Wednesday and they will continue to do so until tomorrow afternoon.

Pastor Gene Holley says Life church is part of an organization that has distribution centers in south Texas that are still in need of supplies.

"Even though the state is saying don't send them down to the bigger organizations we are still receiving items and are able to give them specifically to small areas so let's continue to give," Pastor Holley said.

They need batteries, flashlights, diapers and wipes, and heavy-duty trash bags.

Pastor Holley says there's still time to donate. They'll be collecting items until tomorrow afternoon at their church on Seymour highway near McNeil.

They plan to send the donations to the distribution center on Saturday.

Life church is also accepting money online at www.lifetab.org

