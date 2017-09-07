Life church is still collecting donations - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Life church is still collecting donations

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls church is still collecting donations even though the state is asking people not to donate any more items for hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The problem with unsolicited donations is that relief organizations don’t have room

to store them but the Pastor at Life church says that's not the case with their drive.

They've been collecting donations since last Wednesday and they will continue to do so until tomorrow afternoon.

Pastor Gene Holley says Life church is part of an organization that has distribution centers in south Texas that are still in need of supplies.

"Even though the state is saying don't send them down to the bigger organizations we are still receiving items and are able to give them specifically to small areas so let's continue to give," Pastor Holley said.

They need batteries, flashlights, diapers and wipes, and heavy-duty trash bags.

Pastor Holley says there's still time to donate. They'll be collecting items until tomorrow afternoon at their church on Seymour highway near McNeil.

They plan to send the donations to the distribution center on Saturday.

Life church is also accepting money online at www.lifetab.org

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:25:30 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:49:36 GMT
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.

  • Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

    Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:00:09 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:49:17 GMT
    A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban. (Source: Raycom Media)A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

    A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

  • MSU football game canceled due to Irma

    MSU football game canceled due to Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:45:11 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)

    Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...

    Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...

    •   
Powered by Frankly