Newschannel 6 takes on the Y Warrior Challenge - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Newschannel 6 takes on the Y Warrior Challenge

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect

As part of Texoma Gives a few familiar faces seen on Newschannel 6 competed in the Y warrior Challenge. It was a fierce relay competition between the other businesses in Texoma.

The race started as Jeff Zotz sprinted around the Track. Next Carly Smith took to the basketball goal with a swoosh. Jake Garcia used his racquetball skills to knock the water bottle down. John Cameron took on the aerobic obstacle course. Ava Van Valen was the anchor of the team in the gymnastics room. Jeff and Carly also competed in the individual competition. Watch for the results on the Newschannel 6 Facebook page.  

"It originated in the accounting office. we've got some really creative staff, we were just brainstorming together, you know what can we do to celebrate Texoma gives and to show off some of the great things the YMCA has to offer and so we've enjoyed a tremendous day here and everyone's a little hot and sweaty but we had a lot of fun," Noel Filer, Mission Advancement Director for the YMCA said.  

The fun event helps show everyone what the YMCA has to offer the community and what your donations go toward. They have broken ground on the brand new facility which will bring new upgrades to all the fun seen in the Y warrior challenge. 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    It's a 'great thing' to deal with Democrats, Trump now says

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:25 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:25:30 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:49:36 GMT
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.
    Democratic leaders say President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government and increase the nation's debt limit for three month as part of a deal to rush disaster aid to Harvey victims.

  • Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

    Appeals court: Grandparents not part of Trump's travel ban

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:00:09 GMT
    Friday, September 8 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:49:17 GMT
    A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban. (Source: Raycom Media)A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the United States under the president's travel ban. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

    A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.

  • MSU football game canceled due to Irma

    MSU football game canceled due to Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-08 04:45:11 GMT
    (Source: Midwestern State University)(Source: Midwestern State University)

    Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...

    Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...

    •   
Powered by Frankly