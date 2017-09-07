Nocona General breaks ground on renovations

For nearly 5 years Nocona General has been planning a complete makeover.

Once business increased from the closing of Bowie Memorial Hospital, the board was able to push up the project.

The dream has now turned into a reality.

"On any given shift we are going to have approximately seven to eight people trying to utilize the same space," Chief Nursing Operator, Corrie Holcomb said. "Workflow, sometimes, is a little bit difficult."

In the past, the confines of Nocona General were tight for patients and employees.

"The whole principle behind the project was to upgrade the facility to match what your competitors have in other facilities," C.E.O., Lance Meekins said. "And bring a slice of that Metroplex back up to our hometown."

That is all changing with a 12 month $3.6 million renovations that will feature a new nurses station, private patient rooms, and bathrooms, as well as new office space.

"Anytime something is new and renovated and you're working in nicer surroundings, you tend to have a lot more job satisfaction with what you're doing," Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lin Dingler said.

Dr. Dingler said step one was to get new equipment.

Once that was done, their goal was to get facilities for the equipment.

"We are all very excited to have the new renovations and an update to match the interior and core of the people who actually work here," Business Office Manager, Kelly Cope said.

Now that the idea has come to life, Meekins couldn't be happier for the patients and staff.

"To be able to put them in a position where they can excel even more as healthcare providers in a state-of the-art facility, or upgraded facility, means a lot to me as well," Meekins said.

Meekins said many rural hospitals in today's age are running out of money and closing.

He said the fact they are financially stable and expanding makes him proud as a C.E.O., and he hopes to see the hospital continue to grow.

