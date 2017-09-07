MSU football game canceled due to Irma

Midwestern State's scheduled game against West Florida Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium has been canceled due to threat of Hurricane Irma.



The game will not be rescheduled.



Earlier Thursday night, Florida Governor Rick Scott directed all public K-12 schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices to close Friday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 11 to ensure the state has every space available for sheltering and staging.



The Midwestern State football team traveled to Lafayette, La., practiced and stayed overnight on Thursday. The Mustangs will head back to campus on Friday.



MSU opens Lone Star Conference against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

#9 MSU men earn late win at NSU

A penalty kick by junior captain Patrick Fitzgerald in the 84th minute carried No. 6 Midwestern State to a 1-0 road victory over former conference foe Northeastern State Thursday evening at DeLoache Field.



The win avenged a Midwestern State loss to Northeastern State last season at Stang Park when NSU's Trevor Reed delivered a strike with 2:37 to play in regulation to lift the RiverHawks to a 1-0 win.



It was a rather quiet first half offensively for both teams as Midwestern State (3-0) placed two shots on target in the opening frame and Northeastern State (0-3) was held without a shot on goal.



Making his first start in goal this season for the Mustangs, senior Richard Goss kept the RiverHawks from going on the board late with four saves as NSU pressured the MSU back line around the 70-minute mark with four shots on goal in a 30-second span. Northeastern State led 11-2 in shots in the second period, and led 15-9 for the match.

Midwestern State squares off against Fort Hays State (Kan.) for the first time Saturday in a neutral site contest at Rogers State's Soldier Field in Claremore, Okla. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

