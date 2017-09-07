MSU football game canceled due to Irma

Midwestern State University's non-conference football game at West Florida has been canceled, due to Hurricane Irma, the schools announced late Thursday night. Even in Pensacola, in far west Florida, the threat was considered high enough to cancel the game, which will not be made up. The MSU team, which was on its way to Florida after leaving Thursday morning, will turn around and head back to Wichita Falls. The next game for #16 MSU is their conference opener September 16th at home...
An image of three guys on a green with a raging wildfire in the background at Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, WA, has gone viral online. Carl Spackler and Judge Smails were nowhere to be seen.
Federer was unable to join Rafael Nadal for what would have been the most-anticipated showdown of the entire two weeks of the U.S. Open.
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly admitted to Major League Baseball that they improperly used electronic devices to steal signs from their longtime rival New York Yankees.
