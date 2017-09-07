More than $800,000 raised in 2nd annual "Texoma Gives"

More than $800,000 was raised during the 2nd annual "Texoma Gives," a 16 hour event that encourages people to donate in a day of giving to local non profits.

Before the sun even came up this morning, more than 200 non profits were hard at work raising money for Texoma Gives.

The non-profits spread across 11 Texoma counties all with one common goal, raise money for their cause.

The goal this year raise one million dollars in 16 hours, but Texoma Gives committee member, Nancy Marks said, it's more than just raising money.

"We're talking not only about the money that is raised, but also bringing awareness to the non profit."

While some parked at the Texoma Gives headquarters in Parker Square, others spent their day out in the community.

The Kitchen held a celebration at The Yard.

"As of 7 p.m. we raised over $10,000," said Pam Hughes with The Kitchen. "Last year we made $11,000, so it looks like we're going to at least meet our goal from last year."

People donated online and brought checks to headquarters for their favorite non profits.

"It really has taken a life of its own we're not surprised by that because we are such a generous community," said Marks.

Marks said, she wants to see this day of giving for years to come."Being a small part of that and being a catalyst for how its working it's quite an honor."

Organizers told Newschannel6, committee members have already started working on next year's day of giving.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved