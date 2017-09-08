Game of the Week: Iowa Park Weather Forecast

The forecast looks perfect for Friday night lights. The weather doesn't get much better for a Friday night football game in September.

The Iowa Park High School Hawks are featured for the Game of the Week. They kickoff against Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Anyone heading to the field early will see temperatures still in the mid 80s around 6 p.m. By kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 80s around 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10 mph.

As the band takes the field at halftime temperatures will begin to drop into the 70s around 75 for Iowa Park. Clear skies tend to make the nights feel a little cooler. Winds will still be mostly from the southeast no more than 10 mph.

By the time the game is ending temperatures will begin to dip into the upper 60s. Having a light jacket or sweater might not be a bad idea if you are sensitive to cooler weather, but most of the game will feel great in just a t-shirt.

I hope everyone has a fun and safe Friday night under the lights and good luck to Iowa Park.

Carly Smith, First Alert 6 Weather